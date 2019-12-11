Ancelotti Sacked As Napoli Manager After Genk Win

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as Napoli manager despite guiding the club to the Uefa Champions League second round with a 4-0 victory over Genk on Tuesday.

The Serie A club failed to win nine matches in all competition before the victory against Genk.

Napoli are in the seventh position in the league coupled with various issues off the pitch

Ancelotti and his players refused to go on a mid season break as ordered by the President, Aurelio De Laurentis after their poor performances that was the beginning of the end for Ancelotti and the team's form did not help matters.

Former AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso is expected to be announced as the Ancelotti's replacement

“Napoli has decided to revoke the role of technical manager of the first team from Mr. Carlo Ancelotti,” read a statement on Twitter.

“The relations of friendship, esteem and mutual respect between the company, its president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Carlo Ancelotti remain intact.”

Ancelotti has been linked with the vacant managerial job at Arsenal