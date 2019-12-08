Iheanacho Scores Again As Leicester City Spank Villa

Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City against Aston Villa as the visitors ran out 4-1 winners at the Villa Park.

Vardy linked up with Iheanacho in the 20th minutes to give Leicester the lead before he turned provider for the Nigerian international to score in his second consecutive match.

Jack Grealish reduced the deficit on the stroke of half time to make it 2-1.

Vardy added the third goal with a low drive finish to take the game beyond Villa.

Johnny Evans put the icing on the cake to give Leicester a big win against Aston Villa.

Vardy has now scored in his last eight premier legaue matches.

Leicester City are now six points clear of Manchester City after winning a record eight matches in a row.

Iheanacho was also on target in the match against Everton when he scored a late winner to hand the foxes the maximum points.

Kelechi Iheanacho has been involved in six goals in his two starts in all competitions against Aston Villa (four goals, two assists