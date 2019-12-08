Anthony Joshua Beats Andy Ruiz To Reclaim World Titles

Anthony Joshua defeated Andy Ruiz with a unanimous points victory to reclaim his IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

Ruiz shock the world when he won the first bout some months ago but Anthony Joshua was determined to wrestle his titles back from Ruiz.

Joshua started the rematch on an impressive note when he landed a heavy jab at his Mexican rival which resulted in a cut in the first round.

AJ as he is fondly called by his admirers wasn't really convincing but he put up a disciplined performance to beat Ruiz and reclaim his titles.

Joshua eventually won the bout by unanimous decision, The judges had it 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109.

Anthony Joshua expressed his excitement after the bout

First of all, I want to thank God. I want to say, man, the first time was so nice, I had to do it twice. A man like me don’t make no excuses, I’m used to knocking out guys.

I said to myself I was going to correct myself. The sweet science of this sport is hitting and not getting caught. I’m hungry and I’m humble. Thank you to Andrew Ruiz and his family.

Ruiz grabs the mic and says: “Who wants to see a third fight?” Joshua replies: “If you’ve heard, you’ll see a third.” I take that as a confirmation they’ll go again.

Ruiz admits he was too heavy for the fight. “I was chasing him too much, hesitating too much,” he says.