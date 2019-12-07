Iwobi Shines As Everton Beat Chelsea

Everton recorded a 3-1 victory over Chelsea at the Goodison Park.

Brazilian striker, Richarlison opened the scoring with a glancing header in the fifth minutes to hand Everton an early lead.

Frank Lampard rested Jorginho and Tomori ahead of the champions league clash against Lille.

Chelsea lacked creativity and they offered nothing going forward despite enjoying majority of the possession, Everton held on to end the first half 1-0 in their favour.

Few minutes after the restart Calvert-Lewin increased Everton's lead with a tidy finish after Chelsea defenders failed to deal with a loose ball.

Mateo Kovacic reduced the deficit with a low shot outside the box.

Chelsea tried to salvage something out of the match but their efforts yielded no result.

Calvert-Lewin added the third goal after Kepa's error.

Frank Lampard will be worried with Chelsea defensive performance as they were exposed several times by a struggling Everton side.

Everton recently sacked their coach Silva but the players fought their way to a deserved victory against Chelsea.

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi was in action for the duration of the match.