Rashford Shines As Manchester United Beat Tottenham, Liverpool Spank Everton

Manchester United recorded a 2-1 victory over Tottenham courtesy of a brace from Marcus Rashford.

Rashford opened the scoring as early as the sixth minutes when the ball deflected off Sanchez to his path, he made no mistake as he beat Gazanigga with a low drive.

Dele Alli equalised with a brilliant goal just before half time but Rashford had the last laugh when he converted from the penalty spot to give Manchester United the lead and ultimately the maximum points.

Dele Alli continued his impressive form since Mourinho took over scoring his fourth goal in four matches.

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed his players for another vital victory

"You are always happy when you win. The boys are learning and improving all the time but tonight we were fantastic for long, long spells.

"The three points are massive for us. We've had too many draws this season and given too many points away from winning positions.

It's a great lesson the last two games [Sheffield United and Aston Villa] and we came back in a great manner.

Chelsea defeated Aston Villa 2-1 courtesy of goals from Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount to bounce back from two consecutive losses in the league.

Liverpool piled more misery on Everton coach Marco Silva with a 5-2 thumping of their arch rivals.

Divock Origi scored a brace while Wijnaldum, Mane and Shaqiri added the other goals to give Liverpool the maximum points.

Leicester City defeated Watford 2-0 courtesy of goals from Jamie Varfy and James Madison.

Wolves defeated West Ham 2-0, Southampton pip Norwich 2-1.

Sheffield United will host Newcastle today, while Arsenal welcome Brighton to the Emirates Stadium