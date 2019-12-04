Salah, Mane And Aubameyang Top CAF 2019 Awards Shortlist

The Shortlist of nominees from various categories of the 2019 CAF awards has been unveiled.

The shortlist of nominees was decided by votes from CAF Technical and Development committee and a panel of media experts with emphasis on performance during the year under review 2019.

Mohammed Salah won the 2018 edition of the Award that celebrates the exceptional performances of African players home and abroad.

Saido Mane, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, and Mohammed Salah top the list of nominees for 2019 Awards.

Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala has been nominated alongside South Africa Thembi Kgatlana for the Women player of the year award.

Super Eagles duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen have also been nominated for the young player of the year award.

List of Nominees

Player of the year

André Onana (Cameroon & Ajax)

Hakim Ziyech (Morocco & Ajax)

Ismail Bennacer (Algeria & AC Milan)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)

Odion Ighalo (Nigeria & Shanghai Shenhua)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Arsenal)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

Youcef Belaili (Algeria & Ahli Jeddah)

Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Gabrielle Onguene (Cameroon & CSKA Moscow)

Tabitha Chawinga (Malawi & Jiangsu Suning)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Krépin Diatta (Senegal & Club Brugge)

Moussa Djenepo (Mali & Southampton)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

The awards winners will be announced during CAF awards ceremony on January 7, 2020 at the Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.