Anthony Joshua To Earn $85 million After Andy Ruiz Rematch

Anthony Joshua is set for a big pay day at the end of the rematch of his bout with Andy Ruiz jnr on Saturday, 7 December.

The British-Nigerian born fighter is set to rake in $85 million if he wins or loses the bout while Andy Ruiz will pocket $13 million at the end of the match irrespective of the result.

The Mexican boxer shocked the world when he recorded a seventh-round victory over Joshua with a technical knockout in the first bout.

It would be recalled that in their first match Joshua pocketed £20 million despite suffering the first defeat of his illustrious career.

Andy Ruiz went home with £5 million even though he defeated Joshua to win the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

The rematch is set to hold at the Diyadh Arena in Saudi Arabia both boxers have been talking tough.

Ruiz is eyeing another victory, while Anthony Joshua is keen to show the world that the first match loss was a fluke.

“I am just going to win. I know I can do it,” Joshua said.

“I was this close last time, so next time I won’t mess up.” Anthony Joshua said ahead of the highly anticipated rematch.

Similarly, Nigerian Senator, Ben Murray Bruce has sent a message of support to Anthony Joshua ahead of the rematch against Andy Ruiz jnr.

"I want you to know we are with you, . I am confident that on December 7, you will go out and make yourself and your motherland proud. I am behind you. Nigerians are behind you."

The Senator also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to support the boxer.