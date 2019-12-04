Mahrez Makes Premier League History

Riyad Mahrez has written his name in the history books of the English Premier League by becoming the first Algerian to score 50 goals in the competition.

The Manchester City winger has been on top form this season as City aim to wrestle the title from Liverpool who are coasting away with 11 points lead on top of the table.

Mahrez scored the winning goal against Chelsea with a brilliant individual strike.

The record goal was scored against Burnley on Tuesday as City ran out 4-1 winners, Mahrez scored the last goal to wrap up the victory.

Mahrez became the ninth African to score 50 goals in the premier league having scored 39 goals for Leicester City and 11 goals for Manchester City in 177 appearances in the competition.

"We are City, happy to reach 50 goals in the Premier League and be the first Algerian to do so," Mahrez wrote on Instagram.

Mahrez made his International debut for Algeria in May 2014 against Armenia in a friendly match.

He has scored 15 goals in 56 appearances for Algeria

He captained Algeria to African Cup of Nations Glory in Egypt where he scored a memorable last minute goal against Nigeria in the semi final.