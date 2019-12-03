Ebere Eze Can Improve Super Eagles Ahead Of 2022 World Cup - Pinnick

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick is confident that QPR star Eberechi Eze will help improve the Super Eagles as the team prepares for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Pinnick recently had a meeting with Eze in London where he convinced him to play for Nigeria ahead of England.

Eze has been delivering eye-catching performances for QPR in the English Championship this season drawing comparisons with former Nigeria star, Austin Jay Jay Okocha.

Pinnick is waxing lyrical about the prospect of having the QPR star in the Super Eagles.

"We need to make a solid representation at

Qatar 2022 and it starts with improving on our squad with quality players like Eze," he told BBC Sport.

"Can you imagine a midfield with [Wilfred] Ndidi, [Joe] Aribo, [Oghenekaro] Etebo and Eze? It is one that will improve our squad.

“I had a positive meeting with Ebere Eze in London and I spoke to his parents as well.

He requested for the chance to continue to focus on his club career which is going well so far, and that further progress will be made in due course.

"But I am confidently hopeful he will play for Nigeria soon."

Eberechi Eze is an attacking midfielder, he has scored four goals for QPR in the championship in 11 appearances.