Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he is not afraid of losing his job despite the club's poor performances.

The Red Devils are ninth in the premier league table after their worst start to a season since 1988.

Mauricio Pochettino and Unai Emery have been sacked due to their teams below par performances but Solskjaer is not concerned by the sack rumours.

"It doesn't make me concerned," Solskjaer said. "I'm just focusing on my job and that's doing as well as I can, looking forward to the next game."

"Football is a results business. We're not happy, we know we can do better and we are working hard," Solskjaer added, while also ruling out Paul Pogba for the visit of Jose Mourinho's men.

"The work is always geared on us improving but we're not getting all the results we've deserved."

United have won just four of their 14 premier league games this season , and after the 2-2 draw with Aston Villa, they are on a run of three games without a win in all competitions.

Solskjaer insists it is not the time for crisis talks with the club's board

We speak all the time so it's not like knee jerk suddenly now we need to talk," Solskjaer said.

"We speak a few times every week so it's continually progressing, the plans we've put in place, the rebuilding we know we started. We made some decisions that were necessary and now of course we're not happy where we are, but we will continue working.

Manchester United welcome José Mourinho's Tottenham to Old-Trafford on Wednesday before visiting Manchester United on Saturday in the premier league.