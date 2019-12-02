Brendan Rodgers Showers Praises On Ndidi 

Leicester City coach Brendan Rodgers has hailed the impact of Wilfred Ndidi this season likening the midfielder to a soldier on the field of play.

The Super Eagles star has been in an impressive form this season in the premier league.

He was instrumental in their last match against Everton where another Nigerian, Iheanacho scored the winning goal.

Ndidi has played 13 premier league matches for Leicester City scoring two goals but he has been particularly impressive with his tackles and the ability to cover distance.

“He’s an incredible player. We have lots of artists and he’s the soldier,” Rodgers told a news conference of Ndidi ahead of Leicester City’s Premier League clash against Watford on Wednesday.

“He provides the platform for the attacking players. Every top team needs a player like that. He’s been phenomenal in the time I’ve been here.”

Leicester City are in action against Watford in the premier league on Wednesday night.