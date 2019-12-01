Iheanacho Shines As Leicester City Beat Everton, Arsenal And Man Utd Drop Points Again

Kelechi Iheanacho played a vital role in Leicester City 2-1 victory over Everton by recording an assist for Vardy before scoring a 90th minute winner to give Leicester City the maximum points in the premier league.

Richarlison gave Everton the lead in the 23rd minute and Leicester found it difficult to break down the hosts who set up in a 5-4-1 formation in a bid to deny Leicester City an important win.

Kelechi Iheanacho came on for Ayoze Perez in the 62nd minute few minutes later he assisted Jamie Vardy to restore parity for the visitors.

Iheanacho completed his impressive cameo performance by scoring a 90th minute winner to send Leicester City fans into wild jubilation.

Iheanacho made his first appearance of the season in the premier league and he played a major role in the victory, he will be hoping to start their next premier league match against Watford.

Wilfred Ndidi started from start to finish, while Alex Iwobi was replaced by Mois Kean in the 78th minute.

Manchester United played out a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Aston Villa early in the first half, Tom Heaton's own goal level the scores before the end of first half.

Victor Lindelof scored the second goal for Manchester United before Aston Villa fought back courtesy of a goal from Tyrone Mings to end the match 2-2.

Arsenal continued their winless run with a 2-2 draw against Norwich.

Teemu Pukki scored his first goal in three months to give Norwich the lead eight minutes later Aubameyang converted from the spot to restore parity for Arsenal.

Cantwell restored Norwich lead just before half time, Aubameyang rescued Arsenal from defeat with a fine strike.

Arsenal have now failed to win their last eight matches in all competitions.