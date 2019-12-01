Liverpool Pip Brighton, West Ham Beat Chelsea As Man City Drop Points

Manchester City played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against Newcastle at St Jame's Park.

Raheem Sterling gave City the lead early in the first half before Willem equalized for Newcastle three minutes later.

The hosts made life difficult by sitting very deep to earn a point, but Kelvin De Bruyne scored an absolute stunner to regain City's lead.

Jonjo Shelvey scored a stunner of his own to share the spoils as the match ended 2-2.

Manchester City have been struggling recently especially defensively they are conceding too much of goals which may all but end their hopes of winning the premier league title for the third consecutive season.

The Defending Champions are now 11 points behind Liverpool who defeated Brighton 2-1 to maintain their impressive winning streak in the premier league

Liverpool defeated Brighton 2-1 courtesy of a brace from Virgil Van Dijk.

The defender scored two glancing headers assisted by Alexander Trent but Allison Becker was sent off for a blatant handball outside the penalty area.

Adrian came off the bench to replace him, but he conceded his first goal as the resulting free kick evaded him to reduce the deficit for Brighton, he was on hand to deny Brighton a late equaliser as Liverpool held on to win.

Chelsea lost their second consecutive premier league match as they fell to a 0-1 loss to West Ham at Stamford Bridge.

Ngolo Kante and Willian started from the bench as Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez started for the first time in a long while.

Chelsea lacked creativity and they were unable to trouble West Ham's defense ably marshalled by Antonio Ogbonna.

The first half ended goalless before West Ham took the lead three minutes after the restart when Cresswell's low effort beat Kepa and Chelsea couldn't find their way back into the match as their poor form at home continues.

Lampard brought on Kante, Willian and Hudson Odoi but they couldn't salvage anything for the hosts.

The win was West Ham's first in eight premier league matches.

Tottenham continued their resurgence under José Mourinho with another victory against Bournemouth.

Dele Alli scored a brace while Mousa Sissoko added the other goal to hand Spurs a 3-2 victory over Bournemouth.

Southampton defeated Watford 2-1 while Crystal Palace won 2-0 against Burney at Turf Moor.