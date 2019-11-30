Ruiz Ready To Beat Anthony Joshua Again

Andy Ruiz is in a boastful mood as he has expressed his readiness to defeat Anthony Joshua in the rematch after winning the first bout in June.

The Mexican boxer shocked the world when he recorded a seventh-round victory over Joshua with a technical knockout.

Ruiz also believes that AJ will be eager to regain the IBF, WBA and WBO titles but he is ready to deny him once again.

Ruiz has been vocal about his chances of making history once again in Saudi Arabia

Ruiz said: ‘It feels good. You know I made history in New York and I’ll make history again in Saudi Arabia.

“ I ’ m expecting that . But if he wants to bang , it’ s better for me . I love to bang because that ’ s the fighter that I am , ” Ruiz Jr exclusively told Sky Sports , six months after flooring Joshua four times and completing a memorable shock .

“ December 7 we have to pressure , work the body , break him down . Especially his mentality .

“ We ’ ve got to see where he ’ s at because all the pressure is on him . The pressure isn’ t on me because I followed my dream, made my dreams come true.

“ Of course I want more – I want the legacy of Andy Ruiz Jr . ”

Anthony Joshua has lost some pounds of weight recently and Ruiz can't resist the urge to take a swipe at his opponent

‘I saw videos where he looked slimmer. I don’t know if that’s an advantage or a disadvantage, ‘

‘I don’t know if he will take the punches as well as he did when he weighed more.’

The rematch is set to hold in Saudi Arabia at the Diriyah Arena on December 7.