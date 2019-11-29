Emery Under Pressure As Frankfurt Beat Arsenal 

Unai Emery is under intense pressure at Arsenal after another loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League at home.

The match ended 2-1 in favor of the visitors to compound Emery's woes. Arsenal have failed to win their last seven matches in all competitions.

Aubameyang opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time to give Arsenal a first half lead. Frankfurt improved after the restart Daichi Kamada restored parity ten minutes into the second half.

The Japanese international gave Frankfurt the lead to with a fine strike. Arsenal need to avoid a heavy defeat against Standard Liege to stand a chance of qualifying for the round of 32.

The supporters are clearly not happy with Emery, he was booed off the pitch and some boycotted the match to serve as a protest against Emery. Granit Xhaka returned to the team but he couldn't do anything to stop the defeat.

Manchester United lost to Astana 2-1 in Kazakhstan, Solskjaer fielded a young team because they have booked their place in the round of 32 before kick off.

Despite the loss Solskjaer is full of praise for his young stars for their impressive performance in Kazakhstan.

"I think some of these might benefit from going out on loan. Of course, they need men's football and it was a first taste of it for some of them. Some of them are also knocking on the door for us."

Solskjaer said: "The group have travelled together and played together - it's a very, very tight-knit group. It's been excellent - the training yesterday, the lead-up to the game, the travel and everything.

"I'm just sorry they couldn't go away from here with the win, because I thought they deserved to win the game."