NFF Accuses Rohr of Breach Of Contract

The Nigeria Football Federation has questioned Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr for his anti-contract activities.

Rohr said in an interview that he his unhappy because the NFF board led by Amaju Pinnick has failed to fulfill their contractual obligations.

He also revealed that he is being owed over $100,000 by the NFF.

The revelations did not sit well with the football federation and Rohr has been queried for revealing the details of his contract to the media.

In his reaction to this development, NFF’s technical director Bitrus Bewerang has described it as “highly unprofessional”.

“In as much as we appreciate the work that Mr. Rohr has been doing with the Super Eagles in the past 40 months, his recent penchant for breaching provisions of the contract he signed with the NFF and the Code of Conduct for coaches is not good for the relationship,” said Bewerang as reported by NFF’s statement.

“The NFF wishes that Mr. Rohr continues in the job because of the team he is building for Nigeria which looks promising and has earned some good results since he took charge, but he cannot continue to nonchalantly cause the NFF as a body and Nigeria as a nation, reputational damage through his utterances and actions.

“As at today, the only money that the NFF is owing Mr. Rohr is the differential in his new contract (about $30,000) which our financial advisors have to align and interface with AITEO before payment (as the improved contract came into effect in the last half of the year), and which process was concluded on Friday last week.

“He will soon be paid. Mr. Rohr has talked about the bonus from the 2019 Afcon, which is not contractual but discretionary on the part of the Federation. The present NFF started the policy of paying players a percentage of tournament bonus during the 2018 Fifa World Cup just to motivate them, outside their bonuses and allowances.”

Rohr’s contract with the Nigeria Football Federation comes to an end in June 2020.