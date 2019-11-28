NFF Set To Review Super Eagles' Bonus Payment

The Nigeria Football Federation is set to review the payment structure for the Super Eagles.

NFF Technical Director, Bitrus Bewerang confirmed that discussions are on to review the template of paying the Super Eagles Star's match bonuses

“The present NFF started the policy of paying players a percentage of tournament bonuses during the 2018 FIFA World Cup just to motivate them, outside their bonuses and allowances,”Bewerang stated.

“We did not pay any bonus for the 2021 AFCON qualifying matches against Benin Republic and Lesotho because we are in the process of negotiating with the players on a new template of bonus payments based on performance after qualification for championships. This is still being discussed.”

The Super Eagles finished third at the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.