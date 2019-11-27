Beach Soccer World Cup: Brazil Spank Sorry Nigeria 12-2
Brazil defeated Nigeria 12-2 in the last group match of Group D at the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.
The Super Sand eagles lost their first match against Portugal 10-1, before losing to Oman 6-5 in their second match of the competition.
They have already been eliminated before kick off but they had to play for pride against the defending champions, but unfortunately they fell like a pack of cards.
Rodrigo scored a hat-trick, while Bokhina and Rafinha each scored a brace Bruno Xavier, Catarino and Felipe completed the rout as Brazil booked a second round place in style.
Egan-Osi Ekujumi and Abu Azeez scored the two consolation goals for Nigeria to end the miserable World cup on a sad note for Super Sand Eagles.
Nigeria conceded 28 goals while scoring a paltry 8 goals in the competition.
Nigeria's best ever outing in the competition was in 2007 and 2009 when they reached the last eight.
Quarter-final fixtures
Brazil vs Russia
Senegal vs Portugal
Italy vs Switzerland
Japan vs Uruguay