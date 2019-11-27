Lewandoski Scores Four Goals As Bayern Spank Belgrade

Robert Lewandoski continued his rich vein of form by scoring four goals in Bayern Munich 6-0 victory over Red Star Belgrade in the Uefa champions league.

The Polish striker made champions league history with four goals in 15 minutes the fastest in the competition.

He also saw a first-half strike ruled out by VAR for a handball in the build-up.

Leon Goreztka and Corentin Tolisso added the other goals but the night belonged to Lewandoski.

Lewandoski has scored 27 goals 20 matches for Bayern Munich this season in all competitions.

"The most important thing is that we played really well, defensively and on the attack," Lewandowski told Sky.

"It doesn't matter who plays, we follow the same plan."

"I am just as happy when I don't score and we win," he added having failed to score in Saturday's 4-0 win at Fortuna Duesseldorf for the first time in Bayern's 12 league games this season.

Bayern Munich are on course to become the first German team to win all their champions league group matches but they will have to beat Tottenham to achieve that.

Juventus defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 courtesy of a stunning strike from Paulo Dybala, while Manchester City played out a 1-1 draw at the Etihad Stadium.