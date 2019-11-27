Tottenham Beat Olympiakos To Book UCL Second Round Place 

Tottenham came back from two goals down to beat Olympiakos 4-2 in the Uefa Champions League.

Olympiakos raced to a 2-0 lead early in the first half thanks to Tottenham shambolic defending.

Mourinho responded by taking off defensive midfielder, Eric Dier for Cristian Eriksen in an early tactical switch.

Dele Alli scored just before half time to make it 2-1 few minutes after the restart Harry Kane equalized with a fine strike.

Serge Aurier gave Tottenham the lead when his stunning effort evaded the Olympiakos goalkeeper before Harry Kane added his second goal of the night to give Spurs the maximum points and a place in the second round of the competition.

Harry Kane became the fastest player to score 20 Uefa Champions league goal after achieving the feat in 24 matches.

"My feeling was great, especially because it was one of these matches where I had to play," said Mourinho.

"Some matches you play before the match. You prepare the team, you work, you train, then the game starts and your action during the game is not very important. In other matches you have to play and I had to play.

"Apart from an awful feeling in relation to Eric, everything was great."

Mourinho has won his first two matches in charge of Tottenham but he will be worried with the team's abysmal defending.