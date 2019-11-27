Mbappe Shines As PSG Snatch Late Draw Against Real Madrid 

Paris St-Germain fought back from a 2-0 deficit to snatch a late draw against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema gave Real Madrid an early lead in the first half, but it could have been if not for the exceptional performance of former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Keylor Navas who made series of world class saves to deny his former club.

The hosts dominated proceedings in the first half as PSG struggled to find their rhythm.

PSG improved after the restart but they could not find the cutting edge before Benzema added the second goal with a glancing header to give Real Madrid a 2-0 lead in the 79th minute.

Thomas Tuchel left Neymar on the bench as the Brazilian came on in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe reduced the deficit with a fortunate finish after a mix-up between Varane and Courtois to give the Parisiens hope of a comeback.

Pablo Sarabia scored in the 83rd minute to rescue a point for the visitors.

Real Madrid will feel hard done after putting up a fantastic performance but they were let down by poor defending.

As a result PSG will finish top of Group A while Real Madrid are guaranteed a second place finish.