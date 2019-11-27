Precious Dede Appointed As India U17 Goalkeeper Coach

Former Super Falcons goalkeeper, Precious Dede has been named as India U-17 female team goalkeeper trainer.

Dede joins Thomas Dennerby's backroom staff after they both worked together in charge of the Super Falcons before Dennerby left acrimoniously.

The former Super Falcons captain has signed a one-year contract with the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) to replace former Indian goalkeeper Shaik Qadeer.

Dennerby and Dede will be in charge of the team as they host the world in the 2020 FIFA U-17 women's world cup on home soil.

Dede made 99 appearances for Nigeria and represented Nigeria in various International competitions before retiring in 2014.