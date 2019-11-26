LMC Lifts Kano Pillars Captains' Ban 

The League Management Company (LMC) has lifted the 12-match ban imposed on Kano Pillars captain, Rabiu Alli.

Alli was banned following his unruly conduct at the end of a Super Six match between Kano Pillars and Rangers at the Agege Stadium last season.

“Following apology letters from Rabiu Ali of Kano Pillars, his 12-match ban has come under review considering the community service he rendered as directed by the LMC,” reads a statement by the LMC on Monday.

Rabiu Ali visits a school on community service

“After considering Rabiu Ali’s past record in the league, the remaining period of his ban is hereby commuted to a suspended sentence with effect from Matchday 6.

“Rabiu Ali is however required, as part of the commutation of his ban, to contribute to community engagement & development including visiting schools to promote good virtues associated with football.”

Ali is available for Rangers clash against Plateau United in Jos.

Kano Pillars have failed to score in their first four matches of the season in the NPFL with paltry two points out of a possible twelve.