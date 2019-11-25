Solskjaer Hails Manchester United Comeback Against Sheffield 

Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised his players for their fighting spirit in the 3-3 draw against Sheffield United.

Sheffield United raced to a 2-0 lead and it was looking all doom for Manchester United but they fought back to take a 3-2 lead before Oliver McBurnie's 90th-minute strike rescued a point for the hosts.

Brendon Williams reduced the deficit for the visitors before Mason Greenwood restored parity few minutes later Marcus Rashford gave Manchester United the lead but Sheffield United snatched a point to maintain their bright start to life in the premier league.

Solskjaer has heaped praises on his players for rising up to the occasion in a tough match

"Sometimes football is beyond tactics,” he told Sky Sports . “The energy compared to ours in the first half and then we get that goal and we start to believe.

“The difference in the team this year compared to last is huge. They never give in. Last year we would have gone four or five down instead of coming back. We would not have been able to come back.”

“When you are 2-0 down you have to go for it, play with less fear and just go for it. The average ages of the goals is less than 20, it’s something we are proud of.

It’s a great experience for our young players because it’s not easy to come back at a place like this.

Sheffield United are in the sixth position while Manchester United occupy the ninth position on the log.