Nigeria Crash Out Of Beach Soccer World Cup

Oman defeated Nigeria 6-5 in the 2019 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

The Super Sand Eagles lost their first match against Portugal 10-1, they have been eliminated after losing their first two matches.

Oman raced into a two-goal lead early in the first period thanks Eid Al Farsis' curling effort and Jalal Al Sinani’s impressive scissor kick.

Emeka Ogbonna restored parity for Nigeria with a quick-fire brace to level the scores early in the second period.

Oman quickly restored their lead with three quick goals from Mushel Al Araimi, Al Farsi and Sami Al Bulushi to end the second period on top.

Ogbonna completed his hat trick to reduce the deficit for Nigeria before Adams Taiwo scored with a low drive to make it 5-4.

Oman Captain Khalid Al Oraimi scored once again to restore the two-goal lead, Godspower Iguda finish off a superb team move to score Nigeria's fifth goal as the match ended 6-5 in favour of Oman.

Super Sand Eagles last match is against defending champions, Brazil on Tuesday.