Samuel Chukwueze Ends Villarreal Goal Drought 

By Ibrahim Taiwo

Samuel Chukwueze has ended his six-game goal drought with a sublime goal against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

The Super Eagles star was in action for the duration of the match but his goal was unable to prevent Villarreal from losing 3-1 to Celta Vigo.

Chukwueze's last goal was against Real Betis in September.

The 20-year-old winger has now scored three goals in thirteen league matches this season.

Villarreal dropped to 12th on the table after failing to win a league match since October.

Chukwueze recently signed a contract extension with Villarreal following his impressive performances since he broke into the team last season.


