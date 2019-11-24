EPL: Arsenal Drop Points Again, As Man City Beat Chelsea To Move Into 3rd Position 

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Ngolo Kante gave Chelsea the lead against the run of play in the first half when he finished off a brilliant pass from Kovacic to send the Chelsea faithful into a frenzy.

Willian and De Bruyne were guilty of fluffing their lines when they could have scored early in the match.

De Bruyne restored parity with a deflected effort which wrong footed Kepa to get the hosts back into the match.

Riyad Mahrez produced a moment of magic to give Manchester City the lead just before half time.

Chelsea improved after the break but all their five efforts could not hit the target.

David Silva and Sergio Aguero hobbled off injured in the second half.

Raheem Sterling's late goal was ruled out for offside by VAR.

Chelsea have now lost all their matches against the big teams they have played this season.

Arsenal played out a 2-2 draw against Southampton at the Emirates Stadium.

Danny Ings gave Southampton the lead before Alexander Lacazette equalised to end the first half 1-1.

Ward Prowse scored the second goal to restore Southampton's lead but Alexander Lacazette netted a late equaliser to rescue Arsenal from defeat.

Leicester City continued their impressive run of form with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.

Liverpool recorded a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace courtesy of goals from Saidu Mane and Roberto Firmino

Norwich City defeated Everton 2-0 at Goodison Park to pile more misery on Marco Silva

Wolves are up to fifth after beating Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium.