Son Shines As Tottenham Beat West Ham In Mourinho's First Match

Tottenham recorded their first away win since January in Mourinho's first match in charge. The match ended 3-2 in favour of Spurs courtesy of goals from Lucas Moura, Heung Son Ming and Harry Kane.

The visitors raced to a comfortable 2-0 lead in the first half before Kane added the third goal just after the restart. Michael Antonio reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, Angelo Ogbonna scored the second goal in the 96th minute to ensure a frantic finish for Spurs.

Mourinho dropped Christian Eriksen to the bench as the Danish midfielder's contract impasse continues.

West Ham coach Manuel Pellegrini is on the brink of losing his job due to his team poor form they have two points in their last seven matches.

Son was a thorn in the flesh of West Ham defenders, he was rewarded with a goal for his industrious performance, he was also named the man of the match.