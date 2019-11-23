Portugal Spank Nigeria 10-1 In Beach Soccer World Cup
The Super Sand Eagles suffered a 10-1 loss against Portugal in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.
Abu Azeez gave Nigeria the lead with a calm finish in the first period but the team capitulated to suffer their heaviest defeat in the history of the competition.
Bruno Torres was the star of the night scoring a hat trick, Rui Coimbra and Nuno Belchior scored a brace while Madjer added the other goals to give Portugal a resounding victory over Nigeria.
The Super Sand Eagles had the chance to reduce the deficit but they could not convert their chances.
The second match of the group ended 8-2 in favour of Brazil over Oman.
Nigeria will lock horns with Oman in their second match on Sunday.