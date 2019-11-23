TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

2 hours ago | Football News

Portugal Spank Nigeria 10-1 In Beach Soccer World Cup 

By Ibrahim Taiwo

The Super Sand Eagles suffered a 10-1 loss against Portugal in the 2019 Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay.

Abu Azeez gave Nigeria the lead with a calm finish in the first period but the team capitulated to suffer their heaviest defeat in the history of the competition.

Bruno Torres was the star of the night scoring a hat trick, Rui Coimbra and Nuno Belchior scored a brace while Madjer added the other goals to give Portugal a resounding victory over Nigeria.

The Super Sand Eagles had the chance to reduce the deficit but they could not convert their chances.

The second match of the group ended 8-2 in favour of Brazil over Oman.

Nigeria will lock horns with Oman in their second match on Sunday.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2019 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists