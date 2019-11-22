Ronaldo Ruled Out Of Atalanta Clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has been ruled out of Juventus match against Atalanta due to fitness concerns.

Ronaldo was criticized for leaving the stadium after he was substituted by Sarri in the 1-0 victory over AC Milan.

Sarri cited a bruised knee for his decision to take him off but it didn't go down well with Ronaldo who stormed off the pitch muttering some words in Portuguese.

Ronaldo scores a hat trick for Portugal against Lithuania and he is just a goal short of scoring 100 international goals.

"There is no need to explain his reaction to being substituted," Sarri told reporters. "Even among amateurs, the reaction to being substituted is the same.

"If anything, the problem is that on Tuesday he told us he had the same issue and we have prepared a programme that will allow him to overcome the problem.

"There is a 99 per cent chance he will not be available for tomorrow's game.

The goal is to be ready for the Champions League match with Atletico Madrid ."

Juventus are the only unbeaten team in Europe in all Competitions.