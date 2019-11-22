Maradona Announces Gimnasia Return Two Days After Resigning

Argentina legend Diego Maradona has announced his return as the manager of Gimnasia Egrima la Prata two days after he resigned.

The former Argentina coach revealed on social media that he is making a return to the club.

Maradona has struggled to make impact in his coaching career unlike his active football days when he wowed many with his skills.

He was initially named the coach of Gimnasia in early September and he led them to three wins in eight matches before resigning.

Maradona said the decision has been reached after "we finally achieved political unity in the club"

"I hope [the leaders] will provide reinforcements they promised me," Maradona added.

Maradona was in charge of the Argentine team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, they crashed out in the second round and he was sacked.