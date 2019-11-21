Xhaka Ready For Arsenal Return - Emery

Arsenal coach, Unai Emery has revealed that Granit Xhaka could return to the team on Saturday against Southampton.

The Switzerland international was stripped of the captaincy following his angry confrontation with Gunners fans against Crystal Palace in October.

Xhaka has not featured for Arsenal since the controversial incident, but Emery is confident that he is ready to play for the club again.

"We will decide on Friday," said Emery.

"He is coming back better in his mind, his mindset is better to help us and to be closer to playing when we need him."

Emery added: "I spoke to him this morning and we had a very good conversation. He trained very well before the international break and he trained very well this morning.

"My objective is going to be his comeback to help us and convince every supporter of his commitment with us and his performances will be better and they will be proud of him in the short or long future with us."

Aubameyang has been announced as the new Arsenal captain.