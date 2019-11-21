Neymar Ready For PSG Return Against Lille

Neymar is set to make his long awaited return from injury to play against Lille on Saturday.

The Brazilian superstar has not played for PSG since sustaining a hamstring injury against Nigeria in an international friendly match in Singapore.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of the mouth-watering clash, Tuchel confirmed the return of Neymar

"Neymar feels good," Tuchel said. "He has trained well and will be in the group for tomorrow's match, but he will not be able to play 90 minutes.

"He will bring us quality and decisiveness. When he is with us, we are super dangerous.

That is necessary if we want to continue to win

"Lille, Real Madrid and Monaco represent three challenging games for us."

Neymar has been battling with injuries since last season and he will be hoping to put the nightmare behind him as PSG take on Real Madrid in the champions league and a tricky clash against Monaco next week

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe is doubtful for the match against Lille due to illness.