My Best Is Yet  To Come - Lewandoski 

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandoski has revealed that his best is yet to come even after scoring 23 goals in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

The Poland international has not been getting enough credit for his prolific form for club and country even after showing consistency every season.

Lewandoski has scored in every league matches he has played this season, he has overtaken Gerd Muller to become the first player in the Bundesliga to score 16 goals in 11 league matches.

“I worked very hard for this form. Currently it is going perfectly, my body feels good,” Lewandowski told Sport Bild in an interview.

“It’s good to have that in mind, but it does not mean that I’m resting. I want to get even better.

I know when I can do more and when I need to slow down.

My passport says: ‘Robert Lewandowski, 31 years old’. But that’s not how I feel.

“My best spell is just starting now and hopefully will continue for some more years. The best is yet to come.”

Bayern Munich are in the third position in the Bundesliga four points adrift of Monchegladbach.