LeBron James Sets NBA Triple-Double Record

Lebron James became the first player in the history of NBA to score a triple-double against every team in the league as LA Lakers defeated Oklahoma city thunder 112- 107.

James registered 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists to set a new triple-double record in the NBA which was his 86th in the league.

"I really don't know what to think about it to be honest," said 34-year-old James.

"But it's a pretty cool stat and I'm glad it happened."

The victory kept the Lakers top of the Western Conference with 12 wins and two losses.

"My team-mates have made shots for me throughout my career; coaches have put me in a position to be successful," added James.

"Hopefully in all those triple-doubles I've got a winning record because that's what's most important."

The closest to Lebron James is Russell Westbrook of Houston Rockets who has scored triple-doubles against 29 teams in the NBA