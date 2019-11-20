Rohr Visits Sports Minister In Abuja

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has paid a courtesy visit to Nigeria Minister of Youth and Sports Development in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

The minister received the super Eagles coach in his office at the Moshood Abiola Stadium Abuja.

Rohr led the Super Eagles to victories over Benin Republic and Lesotho in the 2021 Afcon qualifiers last week.

The Minister announced Rohr's visit on his Twitter handle, according to a press release from his office.

Mr Dare promised to support the coach and the team to succeed even as he expressed concerns at the current state of football in Nigeria with an optimistic assertion that things would get better.

He said "Are we happy about where our football is at the moment? Not exactly but we know there's an ongoing process that will make this country a better football nation. That process is on and you are part of the process," Mr. Dare told Rohr.

He further expressed hope that Nigeria would maintain the recent victory against Lesotho, "Nigeria is a football loving nation. We love our football and we also love our victories," the minister said.

He urged the coach to share experiences with the domestic league coaches.

Coach Gernot Rohr, who asserted that the Minister is going in the right direction said, "I wish you good luck and I hope we can work together.”