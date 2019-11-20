Tottenham Appoints Mourinho As New Manager

Tottenham have confirmed the appointment of Jose Mourinho as their new manager on a contract that runs until 2023.

Mauricio Pochettino was sacked on Tuesday night due to the club's poor start to the 2019/2020 season after winning three out of twelve league matches.

He guided Spurs to the champions league final last season, but they lost to Liverpool.

Mourinho has been out of management since he was sacked by Manchester United in December 2018.

"I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters," Mourinho said in a club statement

.

"The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me."

"In Jose we have one of the most successful managers in football," Levy said.

"He has a wealth of experience, can inspire teams and is a great tactician. He has won honours at every club he has coached.

"We believe he will bring energy and belief to the dressing room."

Jose Mourinho will take charge of his first match for Spurs against West Ham on Sunday.