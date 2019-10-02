Zenith Bank Women's Basketball: Kaduna Angels beat Taraba Hurricanes in Savannah conference

Kaduna Angels Basketball Club on Tuesday defeated Taraba Hurricanes 40-33 in their opening match in the Savannah Conference phase of the 2019 Zenith Bank Women's Basketball League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was played at the indoor sports hall of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Blessing Imomoh, the captain of Kaduna Angels team, later said she was happy that they won their game, adding that they would work hard to qualify for the final eight in Lagos.

“I could not join the team from the beginning of the game because I had to travel down all the way from Delta state.

“It was a tough game because we had the same points in the first two quarters and they were leading in the third quarter.

“We did our best to defeat them and win the game in the last quarter.

“I see my team playing in the final eight in Lagos,” she said.

The team's assistant coach, James Jatau, said he was happy that his team won their first game in the conference.

“I give them kudos for the work well done to ensure victory, and we will work hard to win our remaining games,” he said.

On his part, the coach of Taraba Hurricanes, Ahmadu Abba, said his team's loss was due to fatigue, adding that they arrived at the game's venue few hours before the match.

“My girls did well but it was unfortunate that they did not win the last quarter of the game, which was due to fatigue.

“But we will work hard to win our remaining games,” he said.

NAN reports that the Savannah conference of the 2019 league continues on Wednesday with Adamawa Flames facing Plateaus Rocks, and Black Gold Queens taking on Air Warriors in the morning.

Kaduna Angels will face Nigeria Customs and the last game will be between Nigeria Army and Taraba Hurricanes in the afternoon.

NAN reports that the league's conference phase which began on Tuesday is expected to end on Oct. 8.(NAN)