Oduduru, Okagbare win appeal, reinstated into World Championships

Divine Oduduru and Blessing Okagbare have been reinstated into the World Championships in Doha.

Both athletes were disqualified for not showing up in the 100m race after being listed to compete.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) had entered both athletes for the race, but the duo had not intended to run the distance.

For failing to feature in the event, the IAAF, according to its rules, disqualified both from the 200m and 4×100 relays they had hoped to participate in.

The world body, however, accepted the appeal of the athletes and reinstated them into the championships.

Meanwhile, Oduduru finished fourth in 20.40 seconds in Heat 1 but it was enough to see him qualify to the semi-finals of the 200m event.

The Women's 200m begins on Monday.(NAN)