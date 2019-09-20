Kwara United Trash Lobystars 9-8 To Lift Trophy

The Delta state governor football match otherwise known as Governor Okowa NPFL Preseason Tournament came to an end with Kwara United beating Lobystars International in the finals to carry the cup.

The Nigeria Professional Football League which was played at the Stephen Keshi Stadium Asaba, ended goalless in the 90 minutes of play.

Both battle ready teams played first penalty shootouts which also ended draw before going to the second leg of the penalty which saw Kwara United clinching 9 while Lobystars International got 8.

Kwara United topped the game with the first position followed by Lobystars International taking the second position while Rivers United took the third position.

Speaking in an interview, the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa appreciated the teams that made it to the final leg.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, said the state is developing talents that would perform better when the season fully start.

He said the state places high premium on sports, "it keeps our people healthy and boost the economy of the state and country in general.

"Sports keeps our youths from cultism, gives hospitality to everyone".