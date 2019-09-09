Ukraine test good for Eagles: Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, believes Ukraine will offer his young side a good test in Tuesday's international friendly, Sports Extra reports.

Rohr, who is gunning for his 21st win as Eagles coach, also disclosed that the game will offer him a chance to see some new players called up to the squad.

The German handed debut invitations to four players- Joe Aribo, Maduka Okoye, Dennis Bonaventure, and Josh Maja.

“It will be an interesting test against a strong team, some new players to see,” the German told ESPN.

Rohr will also hope to build a new team following the retirement of Odion Ighalo and Mikel Obi.

The German will be without his captain, Ahmed Musa, Kenneth Omeruo, Henry Onyekuru, Tyronne Ebuuehi and Wilfred Ndidi for the game against Ukraine billed for the Dnipro Arena on Tuesday.

