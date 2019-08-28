Reports: Manchester United agrees Alexis loan with Inter

Inter Milan had a big day on Monday, and took another step to power on Tuesday.

Alexis Sanchez is coming to the Serie A side on loan from Manchester United, a day after the Milanese club battered Lecce 4-0 in its league opener.

Even better for Inter, the club will only have to pay $5.5 million of his $25.5 million salary, with no obligation to buy. It was whispered that United wasn't going to accept any less than half.

While the 30-year-old Sanchez struggled to find any footing at Old Trafford, he remains a staple for the Chilean national team and will find a new lease on life in Italy alongside teammate Romelu Lukaku (who scored on Monday).

United, however, is going to lean heavily on Marcus Rashford at forward, having sold Lukaku and having teenager Mason Greenwood behind him (Winger Anthony Martial has been exceptional early).

Like Chelsea, the question is whether United can get to its next transfer window with its season goals in tact. Unlike Chelsea, the Red Devils can find a striker in January.

Inter finished fourth in Serie A last season, and returns a steady defense led by Milan Srkiniar and Stefan de Vrij. With Alexis, the attack looks ready to roar even after the loan of Ivan Perisic to Bayern Munich.

