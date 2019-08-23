Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine: Ex-Super Falcons forward passes away

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine has died, the country’s football governing body confirmed on Thursday.

According to the NFF, the former Super Falcons forward passed on at the age of 36 following a brief illness on Wednesday.

Chiejine had featured for several clubs across Europe, USA before her final professional stint with Zvezda Perm in Russia.

The ex-Kairat Almaty star captained Nigeria to the inaugural FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship [now U20] in Canada in 2002, and also won the African Women's Championship that year.

The former PK-35 Vantaa striker featured three times at the senior Women’s World Cup in 1999, 2003 and 2007 and also part of the country’s campaigns at the 2000 and 2008 Olympics.

Chiejine made her international debut for the African champions in 1999 and scored 15 goals in 61 international appearances.