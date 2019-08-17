Fifa ban: Siasia dies any wrong doing, vows to fight it

Former Super Eagles coach, Samson Siasia, has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in the allegations of bribery and match fixing levelled against him by world football body, FIFA.

An angry Siasia who said he was yet to be notified by FIFA on the life ban placed on him, vowed to do everything possible to clear his name.

Speaking with the former Super Eagles Media officer, Colin Udoh, the ex Super Eagles player also said he was never invited by the world football body to come and defend himself against the allegations.

“I don't know anything about this. I did nothing wrong and I have not received any letter from FIFA,” he insisted.

FIFA, on Friday pronounced a life ban from all football activities both at the national and international levels on Siasia.

In a statement on its website on Friday, FIFA insisted on the ban saying that Siasia had been duly informed of the decision of the adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee.

The statement read, “The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr. Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr. Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level.

“In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia.