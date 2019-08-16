FIFA bans Siasia for life

The World football governing body FIFA has banned former Super Eagles player and coach, Samson Siasia, from football activities for life.

FIFA came down hard on Siasia for the very serious of match fixing.

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee of the world football body found Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.

FIFA ssid in a statement on its website, that a wide-scale investigation was carried out on Siasa before the landmark judgment was delivered.

According to the statement, “The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr. Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the FIFA Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr. Siasia.

“The decision was notified to Mr. Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”

Siasia played 51 international matches for Nigeria, in which he scored thirteen goals. He was part of the team that participated in the 1994 FIFA World Cup and won the 1994 African Nations Cup.