Gov Ihedioha appoints Kanu Nwankwo SSA sports

Imo State Governor Emeka Ihedioha of has announced a former Super Eagles captain, Kanu Nwankwo, as his Senior Special Assistant on sports matters.

Ihedioha, made the announcement on Wednesday at the Government House in Owerri, the state capital.

A statement by the governor's aide on new media, Izuchukwu Akwarandu, said the governor announced the appointment when the former Arsenal great paid him a visit in his office.

Nwankwo, a two-time winner of African Footballer of the year award, was the captain of the all-conquering Dream Team that was the first African team.to wim.Olympic gold in football. He also caprained Nigeria’s Suprr Eagles for many years.

The statement reads, “The governor, Emeka Ihedioha, received one of the country's football legends, Kanu Nwankwo, at the Government House, Owerri, on August 14, 2019.”

“Papilo, as fondly called by his fans, came to present his most recent CAF award, which was given to him at the just concluded Nations Cup in Egypt, to the sports-loving governor of Imo State. The star also presented a branded jersey to the governor.”

“The governor while welcoming the former Super Eagles goal poacher, announced Kanu Nwankwo as his Senior Special Assistant on Sports.”