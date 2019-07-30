Leicester City forward Iheanacho ready to give his best in 2019-20 season

After his recent goalscoring feat, Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed his readiness for the 2019-20 season with Leicester City.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old returned to the scoresheet with a brace in the Foxes' 2-2 draw against Rotherham United.

He is looking to improve his poor return last season, where he scored just two goals in 35 matches across all competitions.

Earlier this summer, he was dropped from the Nigeria team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, however, he has taken the snub as motivation for the upcoming campaign.

“I think, in every footballer’s life there are all sorts of ups and downs,” Iheanacho said, per Leicester Mercury.

“And I think that is one of those moments for me. I think that will make me work hard and push for the best to come.

Despite his underwhelming performances last season, Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers assured the Nigeria international that he is part of his plans for the upcoming campaign.

Iheanacho described Rodgers' comments as morale-boosting as he continues to build his confidence.

“When a manager says something like that to you as a player, it gives you a lot of confidence,” Iheanacho added.

“For me, I am happy and I am ready to give my best this season.

“Everyone is pushing to get in the squad because we have a good squad, good players and everyone is working hard to get in the team.

“This season I have moved on. I am getting my confidence back, the staff are really good people, the manager is brilliant, so I think we will see how it goes this season.”