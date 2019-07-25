I learnt a lot from last season at Chelsea: Jorginho

Adapting to new demands and different styles of play is a natural part of learning under a new head coach and Jorginho believes every day brings the Chelsea squad closer to Frank Lampard's way of working.

The Italian was involved for the opening 70 minutes of our 2-1 win over Barcelona in Japan earlier in the week and it was his turnover of possession deep in the Spaniards' half that led to Tammy Abraham opening the scoring. The sight of the midfielder pressing the ball so keenly, so high up the pitch offered a glimpse into how our midfield may differ slightly in shape and substance under Lampard this season.

Jorginho acknowledges that his game in particular may have to adjust, especially if the Blues continue with the 4-2-3-1 system that has been used most often in pre-season. The 27-year old claimed an assist for Abraham's goal and a more forward-thinking role this campaign could lead to plenty more.

'My characteristics are to control the game, stay in the middle and organise the team but I can adapt as well,' he said following our victory in Saitama. 'It's new for me and it will take a little bit of time but I like it and we are working well. I have more space to create and I'm more free so I can do many things with my creativity.

'Last season we had three midfielders and now we have two so we need to run a lot but I think we can do a lot of good things like this.'

The former Napoli man has been linked to a return to Italy this summer following the departure of Maurizio Sarri, the manager who brought him from Naples to London. However, despite the speculation, Jorginho insists his heart and head remain at Stamford Bridge and he is looking forward to the coming season.

'Sarri was my manager and we worked together for four years but now is another chapter,' he said. 'He has left and I am staying here at Chelsea. I'm very happy in London, I have a long contract and I hope to be here for a long time.'

Jorginho's debut season in England was a largely positive one. He started all but one of our Premier League games, beaten only by Cesar Azpilicueta's 100 per cent attendance, and ended the campaign with a European medal round his neck. The experiences have helped him develop a better understanding of English football, which he hopes will benefit himself and the team this season.

'I learnt a lot last season in terms of the intensity and to be aggressive in our system so I believe I can help my team-mates a lot this year,' he continued. 'We want to win every game and we have to try to do this. We have to think only about the next game and then the next game and then the next game, and see what happens.'