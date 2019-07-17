Rohr to stay on as Nigeria coach despite Afcon 2019 disappointment

Gernot Rohr will remain on as Nigeria head coach, despite the country's Africa Cup of Nations disappointment in Egypt.

The Super Eagles’ hopes of a fourth African title faded into thin air following a 2-1 defeat to Algeria in the semi-final.

Defeat to Djamel Belmadi's men prompted much soul-searching in Nigeria and led to intense speculation over the future of Rohr.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed rumours suggesting the German will be sacked, insisting he will stay at the helm, having met their 2019 Afcon target.

However, he will be sent on a training session with German giants Bayern Munich, with a view of upgrading his technical ability.

In a series of tweets, NFF boss Amaju Pinnick informed journalist Osasu Obayiuwana on this development.“Gernot Rohr will not be sacked as Super Eagles coach. He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick revealed.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honours.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that.

“In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. We have a long-term plan with him.

“We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people.

“He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”

The 63-year-old Rohr, who was appointed as Super Eagles boss in 2016, qualified and led Nigeria to the 2018 Fifa World Cup Russia, where they bowed out after the group phase.